Manufacturing Engineer - Industrialization
2024-02-29
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. Embracing the need for change, Volvo Cars is committed to spearheading the charge in automotive electrification. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in an exciting transformation journey that will change how the world views mobility. Are you ready for a new opportunity?
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and plenty of development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
As a Manufacturing Engineer for Electric Drive Unit within industrialization team your task will be to create robust, efficient, and improved processes and equipment for Propulsion Components. You will work on developing and securing global equipment and tooling solutions with respect to given product and process demands. You will also be responsible to develop equipment and tooling concepts for program content.
In this role, you will be a part of a team and setting the scene for our new platform. You will have the opportunity to improve the techniques & methods within this field. The team follows the project through product development & feedback, quoting and buying the equipment as well as installing and commissioning. This means that you will take part in cost estimations, development of process concepts, supplier relations, continuous alignment with customer, etc. You dig in where it is needed and are flexible towards late changes and unforeseen situations, using your innovation and determination to succeed.
What you'll bring
This position is for you with previous experience in manufacturing engineering working on equipment projects (project lead/installation/commissioning). You also have experience with sourcing process (internal & external relations in sourcing). We see that you are detail oriented, have quality focus and a good communicator. We believe you have high aspirations, self-motivation and you are curious to learn new technologies. You are a cooperative person and have great collaboration and communication skills.
You also have
Bachelor's degree within Automation, Mechanical Engineering or similar
Project management experience
Problem solving DMAIC knowledge
FMEA experience
Good understanding of Teamcenter, CATIA V5, Auto CAD
Advanced English communication skills
Position is currently based in Skövde, within a year base location will be transferred to Floby.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. We do not have a fixed end date for this advertisement as we are continuously looking for this competence. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out Recruiter, Per Gottfridsson at per.gottfridsson@technogarden.se
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
