Key Account Manager (partners) To Cdon
2024-02-29
About CDON
Join us at CDON Group, a Swedish listed company with a long history and extensive experience in the e-commerce market. Our mission is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.
We are in a growing phase of massively increasing supply by increasing our merchant base and are on the lookout for a Key Account Manager to join us on this journey for our two Nordic marketplaces: CDON and Fyndiq.
About the role
Our ideal candidate has an entrepreneurial drive and has a strong passion for business. The European region will be your field. You will represent CDON Group's marketplaces CDON and Fyndiq. Through our integrated partners and integrated online banks you will in an entrepreneurial way cherish the relations and onboard new merchants to our marketplaces. Occasionally, you will also contact merchants to our partners, including enterprise companies, brand agencies and bigger marketplace merchants with the goal of attracting them to get onboarded and sell on our marketplaces. You will be part of the small and fast moving Merchant Acquisition department, which requires you to be independent and have the ability to prioritise and manage your goals. With the rapidly evolving landscape of e-commerce, your ability to anticipate market shifts and adapt strategies accordingly will be invaluable to our ongoing success!
Responsibilities includes
Set a strategy together with your manager considering supply situation and needs
Prioritising quality merchants before quantity of merchants is key
You will identify ways together with the partners to attract enterprise companies, brand agencies and bigger marketplace merchants
Finding solutions for the new merchants to be able to send products to end customer or using our own warehouse solution FBC (Fulfilment By CDON)
Qualifications and requirements
Excellent in strategic sales
Relevant background in sales and professional experience in creating new business
At least 3 years experience from Account Managing sales
Is an analytical fast learner and very adaptable to changes
Proactive approach, detail oriented and ability to see the "bigger picture"
Results oriented
Excellent fluent skills in English and Swedish, both verbal and written form
Can quickly get a good overview of a situation, still with an eye for details
Is a team player and enjoys collaborating as our projects often involve several stakeholders
Comfortable with switching between planning and detail focused execution and validation, in a fast-moving environment
What we offer
An opportunity to be part of a unique growth journey, actively contributing to the success of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics
A collaborative and dynamic work environment, with passionate colleagues who believe in CDON Group's mission
Competitive compensation package, including benefits such as pension and insurance through Max Matthiessen and MyBenefit portal.
Career growth opportunities within a rapidly evolving company
Application Process:
Please attach your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest and suitability for the job. We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis.
To ensure a professional and unbiased assessment, we will ask candidates to perform a combination of logical reasoning and personality tests as part of the process.
