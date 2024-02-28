Manufacturing Engineer - High Voltage Battery
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and plenty of development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Central Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
Within Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for a Manufacturing Engineer who will lead the cross technical product and manufacturing work. You will represent Manufacturing during the preparation and implementation phase within Propulsion Components, with global strategic responsibility. You will collaborate and communicate with other stakeholders globally to align, learn and improve production solutions. It is also within your role to ensure product and process feedback to Research and Development (R&D) in order to fulfil the manufacturing attributes: quality, assembly time, cost efficiency, environment, change over and flexibility.
As Manufacturing Engineer, you are product and process responsible from manufacturing point of view and take full responsibility and ownership within the area. You develop and verify lean, robust and ergonomic product and process solutions.
What you'll bring
This position for you with previous experience from production processes and product development, preferably from automotive. We are looking for a committed, positive and proactive Engineer who is enthusiastic about cars. You are target-oriented person with an open-minded attitude. Thanks to your advanced communication skills you have the ability to create good and trustful relationships. You have a holistic perspective and a good understanding of what compromises to make.
You also have
• Bachelor's degree within production or similar
• Knowledge about 6 Sigma and Lean Production
• Good understanding of Teamcenter
• Automated assembly knowledge is an advantage
• Problems solving DMAIC knowledge
• Geometric assurance knowledge
• Process development (station/line level)
• Advanced English communication skills
Position is based in Gothenburg.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience, selection process will be done continously. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
