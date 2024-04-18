Manufacturing Associate Recycling
In a fast-paced and changing world where environmental awareness and electrification are increasingly in focus, the batteries of the future will have a major impact.
Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a fully circular industrial society. Efficient recycling of end-of-life batteries is key to closing the battery loop and achieving a minimal carbon footprint. By joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large-scale European battery recycling factories.
Do you want to contribute your knowledge and work experience to the journey towards a more sustainable future? We are looking for curious, committed, and driven people who want to work as manufacturing associates at Northvolt Revolt R&D to help us in our mission to manufacture the world's greenest batteries.
Apply with a CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment with a fixed salary
The planned starting date is asap.
About the job
Your key tasks include, but are not limited to:
Running daily operations in a hydrometallurgical chemical lab and pilot plan.
Awareness of safety around chemicals.
Working in a chemical lab and pilot plant, support QC and HSE routines, filtration units, simple piping, and pumping system utilization.
Assisting process engineers in their work, performing, and contributing to improving recycling processes following test requests from the engineering team
Performing engineering R&D tests, including test setup, running tests, and data collection
Daily tasks include handling chemicals and waste.
Working with general lab and pilot equipment and process operations.
Supporting daily maintenance activities to keep the work area and equipment in good condition and safe.
Working with others in a team environment as well as independently.
You will also participate in and contribute to process development and improvement work.
Possibility to travel to Skellefteå
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have:
Skills and requirements:
1. High school diploma or other university studies with a chemistry background
2. Previous work experience in a similar field
hands-on work experience.
3. Ability to work calmly and methodically
4. Work independently with an eye for detail and a good sense of responsibility and commitment.
5. Excellent English written and oral skills; Swedish is a plus.
to be able to work in shifts.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry.
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, and French).
