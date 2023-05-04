Manufacturing Associate Process
Some of Europe's largest companies have put their faith in Northvolt because they know our green batteries can make a real difference. But we need people like you to help us drive this mission forward. This is your chance to play an important role creating Europe's first large-scale battery factory.
Time has come to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Skellefteå and is looking for process operators to all parts of our production. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free society.
About the job
As an Operator, you work in the core of Northvolt - where battery cells are manufactured. Key duties involve control and monitoring of the machines, replenishing material and contributing to continuous improvements on the line. You will work in a top modern facility with new technology, in close collaboration with other operators, shift leaders, maintenance, quality and environment personnel.
About the team
You will be part of a team were each and everyone counts to make this a success. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the world 's most equal and including workplace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Report failures and deviations on equipment as well as conducting root cause analysis on various issues.
Assure safe operations. Daily safety improvement work to reach world class in safety.
Monitor process from control room - regulate pressure, temperature, chemicals etc.
Conduct sampling to ensure material is not contaminated
Perform visual inspections and equipment maintenance (pipes, pumps and valves)
Take proper actions when facing failures and deviations affecting the production.
Perform risk analysis and issue permits according to routines.
Support managers and colleagues in creating a good working environment through inclusion, motivation, engagement, creativity, good communication and high ambitions.
Actively participate in Safety, Quality, Environment and Improvement work according to Northvolt routines and legislation
Relocation services
If you live outside Skellefteå or Sweden today, we offer relocation services to our employees and their families. We support the process of immigration, home finding, schooling, spouse support, and much more. We will provide you with more information about this during the first call with the recruiter. We also have teams to support you with all you need to know regarding Swedish tax systems, parental leave, pension, and more.
In other words - we'll help out when needed!
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Work experience from industries such as paper mills, food, chemicals, electronics, concentrator, leaching, oil, and gas production or smelters and/or training as an operator from industrial high schools or similar
Experience from reading process, electrical drawings and control room
Good understanding of machines, equipment as pipes, pumps and valves
Good communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teams
Good English both written and oral skills. Basic Swedish and other languages skills is a plus
High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
