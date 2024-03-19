Manufacturing Associate
Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gävle Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gävle
2024-03-19
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
This role requires shift work! It is an entry level position for graduate Engineers with some industry experience from internships or similar.
The Manufacturing Associate is the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up and acts as the first line responder from Engineering in case of a machine issue. The individual is reviewing performance and yield of the lines and works on projects to reduce the top losses in both categories.
The Associate will work very closely with the operations and maintenance teams. The individual will additionally work on creating and updating work instructions and lessons learned.
Specific competences (no demand):
Graduates from either Chemical or Mechanical Engineering Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Manufacturing Associate". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB
(org.nr 556854-7466)
Tredje Tvärgatan 3 (visa karta
)
802 84 GÄVLE Jobbnummer
8552022