Manufacturing Associate

Searching For Talents AB / Kulturjobb / Gävle
2024-03-19


This role requires shift work! It is an entry level position for graduate Engineers with some industry experience from internships or similar.
The Manufacturing Associate is the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up and acts as the first line responder from Engineering in case of a machine issue. The individual is reviewing performance and yield of the lines and works on projects to reduce the top losses in both categories.
The Associate will work very closely with the operations and maintenance teams. The individual will additionally work on creating and updating work instructions and lessons learned.
Specific competences (no demand):
Graduates from either Chemical or Mechanical Engineering

