Senior Specialist Outbound Logistics Engineering & Network Design
2024-03-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Join the Future of Transport Engineering
Who we are
At Outbound Logistics Engineering EMEA & Intercontinental, we are part of a global supply chain team that makes sure that the cars we build are delivered to our customers at the right place and in the right time. We're on a truly exciting transformation journey, working in a fast-paced global environment and reshaping the automotive world as we know it. Our mission is to drive the design and implementation of the most optimized vehicle distribution network for the Volvo Car Group and strategic affiliates.
What you will do
As Senior Specialist - Logistics Engineering within Outbound Logistics, you will be responsible to drive network optimization initiatives from idea generation to implementation to achieve the most optimized distribution from a cost, service, and sustainability perspective. Including:
• Create and evaluate the technical specification as prerequisite for sourcing of finished vehicle distribution
• Conduct analysis of sales demographics, cost, lead time and CO2 and propose recommendation forward connected to sourcing.
• Analyze and improve processes and way of working within the engineering teams, regionally as well as globally
• Calculate OBL cost input estimates into future car programs in early phase and implement new car models in the industrialization phase
• Automate and standardize analysis and data management within engineering by utilizing for example Power Bi
You and your skills
• Good knowledge and experience from finished vehicle distribution
• High business acumen
• Experience in Logistics Engineering and Network Design
• Project management skills
• Experience in Data Analytics and creating clear, concise and meaningful data visualisation.
• Experience from Power BI or Tableau, Network Design Tools (such as FICO), Transport Management Systems is seen as an advantage.
• Experience of negotiations
• Experience of preparing sourcing material and closely collaborate with procurement.
• Fluent in English (written/spoken)
• University degree within Engineering or Business, with in major in Supply Chain Management
On a personal level
• You are structured and driven by a logical and analytical thinking.
• Communication skills and ability to develop and maintain cross-functional and global networks.
• Make sense of complex, high quantity information.
• Comfortable to present to senior management.
• You take ownership and can balance between different interests.
• Ability to prioritize in a high demanding area.
Are you curious yet?
Make sure you answer the following questions in you CL:
1. Do you have experience from Finished Vehicle Distribution?
2. Do you have experience from Logistic Engineering?
3. Do you have experience from designing/developing processes and/or technical specification of Supply Chain?
4. Do you have experience with data analysis tools (Power BI or Tableau), Network Design Tools, Transport Management Systems?
5. Bachelors or Master's degree in Engineering or Supply Chain Management?
How to Learn More and Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply no later than the 12th April, 2024, enclose your CV and a Cover Letter written in English and please answer the 5 questions above in your CL.
We run interviews continuously, so don't wait to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12
