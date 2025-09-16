Mandarin speaking Program Manager
Assignment Overview
We are looking for a Mandarin-speaking Program Manager for a complex and large-scale installation initiative.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and successfully manage major installation programs with a focus on high-quality delivery.
Create detailed project plans and ensure precise execution within timelines and budgets.
Oversee performance management, tracking progress and ensuring targets are met.
Collaborate effectively with Chinese companies and stakeholders to secure smooth communication and operations.
Provide technical insight for projects with advanced automation and high complexity.
Required Skills & Experience
Proven experience in managing large installation or implementation programs.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
Solid background in performance management.
Previous experience working with Chinese partners or organizations.
Technical understanding of complex, highly automated projects.
Fluency in English and Mandarin, both spoken and written.
This assignment involves ongoing selection, so early applications are recommended.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
