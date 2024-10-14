Mandarin speaking 2nd Line Support and Incident Manager
2024-10-14
We are looking for a Mandarin speaking 2nd Line Support and Incident Manager for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAp, 3 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the Role:
Our client is looking for a motivated and tech-savvy 2nd Line Support and Incident Manager to join the team as a contractor at the Lindholmen office in Gothenburg. This position plays a key role in supporting advanced cloud technologies (GCP and AWS) and managing Mobile Network Operator (MNO) connectivity issues within the automotive sector.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide 2nd line technical support for cloud environments (GCP, AWS) and ensure robust connectivity solutions in cooperation with MNOs.
Proactively handle incidents, aiming for rapid resolution and minimal disruption.
Collaborate with internal teams to optimize system performance and stability.
Keep comprehensive records of all technical issues and resolutions.
Engage in continuous learning to remain proficient in the latest technologies.
Ideal Candidate:
Demonstrates a keen interest in learning and has a strong autonomous drive.
Has prior experience in a 2nd line support role, ideally with exposure to cloud services and MNO connectivity.
Exhibits solid problem-solving abilities and effective multitasking skills.
Maintains excellent communication skills; proficiency in Mandarin is considered a plus.
Shows a commitment to high-quality support and strives for ongoing improvement.
Our Client Offers:
A dynamic and challenging work environment in the forefront of the automotive industry.
The opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology projects.
Competitive compensation.
Skill requirements
Technical Proficiency:
Experience with cloud services such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Familiarity with Mobile Network Operator (MNO) connectivity and related technologies.
Knowledge of telematics systems and how they integrate with automotive technologies.
Experience:
Previous experience in a 2nd line support role, handling incident management and technical support tasks.
Practical experience troubleshooting and resolving complex technical and connectivity issues, including those related to telematics devices and software.
Experience in providing exceptional customer support, ideally in a technical or automotive context.
Educational Background:
A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is preferred.
Additional coursework or training in telematics, automotive technologies, or customer service is highly beneficial.
Problem-Solving Skills:
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to effectively address and resolve issues.
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple issues simultaneously, including those specific to customer support queries.
Communication Skills:
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Proficiency in both Mandarin and English is mandatory, enabling better collaboration with Mandarin-speaking stakeholders or teams. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Ability to communicate technical information clearly and effectively to non-technical customers.
Interpersonal Skills:
Strong team collaboration abilities, with a knack for working effectively in diverse, multi-disciplinary teams.
Customer-oriented approach to support and service, with a proven ability to manage customer expectations and deliver solutions that meet their needs.
Personal Attributes:
High level of self-motivation and autonomy.
Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and challenges.
Commitment to continuous improvement and professional development in both technical and customer service areas.
Certifications:
Certifications related to cloud platforms (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Associate Cloud Engineer) are beneficial.
Additional certifications in customer service or support, such as HDI or ITIL, can be advantageous.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 3 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559002-3213)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8954768