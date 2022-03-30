Managing Director Europe

Managing Director (MD) reports to the CEO of Dynasafe Group. MD in Europe is responsible for the country/entity/business interest within EU and Japan. In combination with the role as MD Europe, the position is also Department Head of Operations (OP).About usDynasafe Demil Systems AB is a leading technology and innovation company specializing in products and services for containment and destruction of explosives and ammunition. We offer tailor-made solutions to meet the unique and varied requirements we have from our global customers. Our solutions and services make a huge difference to the world to make it a safer place. The company was founded in 1991 and is actively globally supported by offices in Sweden, Germany, the USA and Japan with customers in both the government and public sector.Are you our new MD?To succeed and thrive in the role as MD Europe and Department Head of Operations, you need to have experience in both leadership and global operation management. You have documented good results from previous roles. To have experience from global operation management within the explosives and ammunition industrial is an advantage. You know how to lead your own team as well as through other leaders. Through teamwork, you drive growth and achieve set goals.As MD you are accountable for developing the organization inline with strategy and targets delegated by Senior Management Team which of you also are a member of. As OP you are accountable to develop our internal and external support to meet and exceed our customers expectations.You are a person who has a great interest in people and find it easy to build strong and long lasting relations, both within and outside the company.The position requires extensive travel and work permit within EU.2022-03-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-04-10