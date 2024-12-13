Manager Software Operations
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Manager Software Operations to join our Västerås team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
You will lead the Software Operations team, overseeing the delivery of software integration projects, controls improvement projects, and factory floor support for Labs Campus. Additionally, responsible for maintaining strategies, roadmaps, budgets, implementation, and business relationship for Software Engineering topics for Labs Campus.
Key responsibilities
Ensure the MES functionality efficiently supports the Labs Campus, enabling seamless operations and productivity.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align prioritization and expectations between management and central functions.
Lead and manage the software operations team, providing guidance, coaching, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
Oversee the delivery of software & automation projects, ensuring their successful execution and alignment with business objectives.
Act as the single point of contact for escalations related to software within the Labs Campus Operations functions.
Manage the software first line responder function and ensure issues are resolved and address promptly, ensuring minimal disruption to operations and maintaining a high level of stakeholder satisfaction.
Ensure that software & automation projects are appropriately staffed with skilled resources, managing resource allocation and workload distribution.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scopes, objectives, timelines, and deliverables, monitoring progress and taking corrective actions as needed.
Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
4-6 years of software engineering leadership experience, preferably in manufacturing.
Proficiency in software engineering principles and MES platforms.
Proven experience in a similar leadership role, overseeing software & automation projects and operations support (preferably in a manufacturing setting)
Strong knowledge of industrial digitalization (industrial software applications & controls integrations), with a track record of successful implementations.
Strong business acumen and relationship-building abilities, with a focus on driving alignment across the site.
