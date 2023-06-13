Manager Service Operations
2023-06-13
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
We offer competitive salary and benefits and a multitude of career opportunities if you're the right person! - and you'll be working for an innovative industry leader that really makes a difference.
Your responsibilities:
You will lead a team of 7 people
Responsible for the department including personnel, resource allocation, processes, budget and implementing strategies.
Responsible for the execution of the Warranty and Service level agreements portfolio.
Being part of the Service management team and contributing to the Service strategy and development.
Developing the capabilities and competencies for the team.
High involvement in quality investigation leading root cause analysis and implementing containment and corrective actions for the global installed base
Close collaboration with the service engineering team
Responsible for Preventive maintenance plans for Power Quality plants.
Managing a smaller spare parts warehouse
Your background:
Leadership experience (not necessarily managerial).
Team player who values collaboration across functions, departments and countries.
Accountable for his/her area of responsibility and can work independently.
Open to change and driving change management.
Experience from the power systems/power quality business or similar.
Technical and/or project management competence/knowledge.
Fluent in English and communicative verbally and in writing
Competence in quality and analysis of root causes is beneficial
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by July 4th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Christian Ritzen, christian.ritzen@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, + 46 730-70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
