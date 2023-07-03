Manager SCM tender management
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC is looking for a Manager SCM tender management to join our driven and professional team. Bring your knowledge and experience to create a better and greener future for all of us!
The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions. All these projects are classified as very critical infrastructures and hence cyber security requirements and standard compliance is very high.
You are welcome into a growing team where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and with what you can contribute. So, if you are interested do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements.
Work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation.
You will be located in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden in this position.
Your responsibilities
You are responsible for the Global function of SCM tender manager which means you have the overall functional responsibility and ownership of objectives, KPIs and is the process leader.
You are overall responsible for the SCM Tender work done for HVDC customer tenders.
During tender work you will be responsible to ensure relentless execution with proactive planning, resource optimization, tender reviews and ensure the quality of the SCM tender work.
You will directly lead and develop a team of about 7 people, SCM tender managers, working in many different Tenders in parallel.
You will be part of the SCM Project and Tender management team reporting directly to the Global manager of SCM Project and Tender management.
You will have a key role interacting with HVDC stakeholders in customer tender work, Bid and Proposal, engineering, quality and within the SCM function.
Living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises and develop people.
You are process leader of the SCM Tender process.
Your background
You are familiar to work in a global organization with large project environment, in Supply Chain, Sales or other relevant functions working close to the customer.
You are a reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as strong communicative and collaborative skills.
You like to interact with other people and build internal as well as external relationship and networks.
Excellent written and spoken English.
Have an academic degree in a relevant field: Engineering, Business & Administration, Supply Chain Management or Law, or equivalent experience.
You are energetic, endurant, brave, integrity, get things done in a timely manner, stress resilient, autonomous, drives for efficiency and open to changes.
You have proven leadership experience and like to work with and develop people.
You like to set challenging goals and see them be realized.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 13th of August! Don't delay - apply today! It could be some delays answering questions during the summer.
Recruiting Manager Annette Kelvinius, annette.kelvinius@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
