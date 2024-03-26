Manager Project Documentation Management
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-03-26
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a manager to lead one of our two Project documentation management departments at HVDC. This position is based in Ludvika, where the majority of the team is located.
In this position you will be reporting to Global Head of Documentation Management within HVDC Operations, and you will be closely collaborating with your manager colleague.
You will lead an expanding team of engaged Project Documentation Managers, each working in HVDC EP/EPC tenders and projects.
Your responsibilities
Lead the Project Documentation Management team within HVDC Operations
Plan the Document management execution scope in the tenders and projects, including resources and cost.
Supervise the execution of Document management in the projects, in collaboration with team leaders and internal Document management Process & Governance function.
Contribute so that we as a Document management function, and as a company, continuously develop and improve. Both people, and processes
Ensure high adherence to Document management base processes. Assess needs for improvement, and market requirement trends.
As manager for the Project documentation team, you will address and resolve potential issues and concerns, and report progress, challenges, and unresolved issues to higher instances.
Have a broad network of interfaces within the HVDC organization to collaborate with
Budget responsibility for own function, cost follow-up, as well as other managerial administrative tasks.
Your background
Minimum five years' experience of working with Project documentation management, or other Project management related position.
You have an interest in team management and development.
Good computer skills, experience from any Document management system is advantageous.
You don't shy away from challenging topics and can drive our cause to reach results as a team.
Since position is in Sweden, and current direct reports is Swedish, good knowledge in Swedish (spoken and written) is mandatory.
Good skills in English are also mandatory, as a big part of day-to-day communication is in English.
Welcome to apply before April 11th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Mattias Engvall, mattias.engvall@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 2912; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8568578