Manager Program Quality
Lyten Ett AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Skellefteå Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Skellefteå
2025-11-17
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Responsible for ensuring that correct quality planning and processes are followed during Process and Product validation and ramp up phases to meet, reaching customer requirements, budget and timing targets for each project.
Responsible for ensuring the readiness in terms of quality of the production process and product for serial production during C sample until Serial production. They manage the product launch from a quality perspective and ensure that all quality control activities are carried over in a timely and efficient manner to lines and other products.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Manage and develop Quality team members and ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.
• Ensure integration of customer requirements and adherence to standards and certifications, including IATF 16949, ISO 9001, VDA requirements, and other automotive quality mandates. Guarantee that the Voice of the Customer is well translated.
• Interface with customer quality and engineering teams during program development to ensure expectations are understood, documented, and integrated into the launch process.
• Ensure Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP), by robust quality planning and process controls.
• Customer interphase for Quality related topics from C-sample until serial production.
• Oversee that all customer portals are updated to program-specific quality deliverables and requirements during development phases.
• Steer the implementation of the industrialization Quality basics: PFMEA, SPC, MSA, Process Capability, Control Plans, Supplier and Part Approval, Process Audit, Significant Production Run, PPAP, Problem Solving.
• Support supplier PPAP reviews, incoming part validation, and ensure supplier quality readiness in alignment with program timelines.
• Manage and monitor Change Management (CM) cases, ensuring all engineering changes are assessed for quality impact, documented appropriately, and closed in a timely manner.
• Support DM activities by reviewing deviation changes, tracking validation status and helping ensure potential quality risks are identified and addressed early in the development process.
• Support and train functions on methods and tools needed to reach robustness, capability, and quality targets.
• Deliver Control Plans for product, process and incoming Quality control.
• Monitor quality KPI's, steering performance and defining action plans to correct gaps.
• Define quality resources and planning to support program activities until serial production.
• Ensure compliance with KPI targets and budget.
• Lead Quality gate reviews in the industrialization phase of Product and Process Development to ensure reliable manufacturing of products. Final approval of the gates of Product and Process Development.
• Contributes to equipment commissioning activities, defining Quality requirements, metrics and giving approval for release.
• Lead problem solving and root cause analysis activities in relation to non-conformities and quality issues.
• Ensure the transfer of lessons learned between lines/projects/products.
• Ensure a robust handover after SOP.
• Other tasks and responsibilities within the scope of Quality related issues from C sample production until SOP.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: Yes
• Direct reports: Yes
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
• Authorized to issue production stops if required : Yes
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
• Experience in automotive, aeronautical, battery, pharma, or paper sector (mass volume).
• 4 years of experience in Quality Engineering.
• 2 years of experience in operational or project management roles.
• Bachelor's degree in engineering as minimal qualification or equivalent.
• Experience launching new products and lines.
• Deep knowledge of Quality core tools and problem-solving methodologies.
• Demonstrated success in managing Quality teams and fostering collaboration across departments.
Specific skills
• Leadership skills.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Excellent time management.
• Customer centric.
Personal success factors
• Curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
• "Can-do' attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Passionate & purpose driven.
• Resolutive and proactive.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines.
• Highly organized and methodical, with agility to adapt to a dynamic environment.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562) Jobbnummer
9606847