Manager Product Development Quality
Northvolt Systems AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-15
The Product Development Quality Manager (PQDM) is accountable of ensuring that all the quality processes (including tools and methods) in product & process projects are performed. He/she stablishes operational KPIs to measure Product Development team performance and sets objectives. He/She defines the minimum QMS guidelines for all projects, covering internal production and equipment design & manufacturing to meet all product requirements according to standard and regulations, as well as customer. The PQDM is an active and key stakeholder during the product gating process to properly assess the risks with the relevant stakeholders, provide a recommendation on the way forward based on the risk assessment, and ensure a proper mitigation action is in place if needed. He/She defines project quality activities: how these should be planned, driven and followed-up on, to ensure project objectives and customer satisfaction are reached. The PQDM ensures that the quality activities are started at the right time in the project and driven until a successful launch, taking corrective actions when necessary. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Systems AB
STOCKHOLM
