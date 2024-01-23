Manager Producibility Design
2024-01-23
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity
Product Engineering Unit Radio (PEU Radio) drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio products and solutions. We are a global organization, within Engineering Unit HW (EUHW), of engineers and developers collaborating across nine sites in Canada, China and Sweden to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing market leadership in radio, taking a leadership position in 5G.
Prototyping and Production Technology (PPT) belongs to the Product Engineering Unit Radio and is responsible for prototype production to support product development and to support product test development. We are also a competence centre in production and producibility technology and material analysis. In addition, we are producing various equipment for design tests, exhibitions and more. Our facilities are in Kista and Kumla. The team consists of independent and senior team members.
We are looking for a Manager Producibility Design. Producibility Design is responsible for that production aspects are considered when Radio Products and Printed Board Assemblies are developed.
You will be a member of PPT Leadership Team and are expected to deliver to ensure the success of whole PPT. Outside the department, you will collaborate with Supply, Sourcing and other parts of PEU Radio.
What you will do
* Drive technology and product leadership
* Collaborate with other design units and Supply
* Define scope and ways of working towards stakeholders
* Maintain relevant design rules
* Strive for simplification and optimization of the flow
* Take a significant role in innovation and improvements
* Share knowledge
You will bring
* Experience as manager (preferred)
* Experience of design for assembly and PCB/PBA technology
* Experience leading change programs
* Ability to set, communicate and implement strategy
* Excellent collaboration skills
* Coaching & Mentoring Skills
* Negotiation Skills
* Ability to support line independent program flows.
Relevant tertiary qualification or commensurate working experience
