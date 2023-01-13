Manager NPI Production

Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-13


Do you want to create a smart and sustainable Future? Come join our team and get the opportunity to engineer the future!

As a Manager NPI Production you will manage the production team within NPI and ensure the performance and efficiency of the team. You will also manage manufacturing of prototypes and optimize manufacturing process to reduce costs, foresee the planning of resources of production and drive continues improvements as well as ensure control and efficient processes in warehouse.

You will

Manage a team of 4-6 employees of production technicians and warehouse staff.
Follow up on KPIs.
Establish tools to measure performance and increase visibility.
Set budget for NPI Production.
Ensure control and efficient processes.
Travel as this is a big part of the role

You have

• 3-5 years leadership experience

• 3-5 years production experience within telecom and energy products

• Experience with Kaizen, Lean and / or CIP processes

• BS or BA degree in job related field or equivalent work experience

• Process orientated and analytical approach to delivering operational efficiency

• English language in conversation and writing is a must

• The ability to work independently, take initiatives as well as lead the agenda

• Leadership skills and have integrity, drive and positive communication

• Excellent communication skills

• A "Get stuff done" personality

• A questioning status quo personality and are comfortable in driving changes

What's in it for you?

We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly, international environment where we help each other to develop and create value, as We Are One. Your work and mind-set will have a true impact on Polarium's future success, and we encourage you to Take Charge.

Every day we encourage you to excel, as We think big for a smarter and more sustainable future - let's do it together!

We offer

• Generous bonus system

• Maximized wellness contribution

• Exercise with our own Wellness Manager during working hours

• Five extra flexibility days

• Pension and health insurance

Energize your career

We believe an inclusive work environment is what will boost our employees' success. An open mindset is what charges our innovation and creativity. We believe that there's always one more thing to learn, one new thing to invent, and one more product to develop to make energy systems around the world greener and more efficient. Come join our team and get the opportunity to engineer the future!

Plug into Polarium

We've enabled endless energy since 2015.

Our frontier tech in energy storage systems has reached all over the world and transformed the renewable energy industry. We're one of Europe's fastest growing companies with 750+ employees located in over 4 continents and counting. Our valuable diversity, creativity and top-class engineering is the code we use to unlock the most complex sustainability problems in energy.

