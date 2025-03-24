Manager/leader (Head of Department)
Department of Biosystems and Technology
The Faculty of Landscape Architecture, Horticulture and Crop Production Science (LTV) at SLU in Alnarp is seeking a Head of Department for the Department of Biosystems and Technology (BT).
About the position
The Head of Department (HoD) will play a key role in strategically leading, coordinating, and developing the department's research and education efforts while contributing to the growth of the faculty and university.
With a focus on sustainable leadership, the HoD will monitor external trends and foster an engaging and supportive environment where faculty, staff, and students thrive. We look for a person who genuinely enjoys being a leader and is comfortable making decisions.
The HoD is responsible for the department's staff, finances, and work environment, which, among others, means to promote a positive and creative environment. The HoD will form a management group at the department and will have access to centrally organised administrative support in HR and finance. The HoD will also participate in faculty- and university-level leadership through meetings with the dean, vice-chancellor and other HoDs.
The HoD is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and institutional policies. The working languages are Swedish and English, both spoken and written. Travels and work to represent the department internally and externally are also included in the work. Competence development is offered internally through courses in management and leadership.
Your profile
Requirements:
• PhD degree in a relevant field.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
• Experience from work with academic research and education.
• Proven leadership skills, including the ability to listen, drive development, manage change, and communicate strategic decisions.
Preferred Qualifications (Meritable and Highly Valued):
• Experience in leadership roles within complex, knowledge-intensive organisations.
• Experience in managing staff, budgets, and operations.
• Access to national and international networks within the department's research areas, including connections to both private and public sectors.
• Experience in leading or coordinating large-scale research projects (e.g. EU-level collaborations).
• Experience in interdisciplinary research or collaboration between academia and industry/society.
• Curriculum development or program development experience.
• The ability to identify synergies between different disciplines and formulate visions and goals for the future.
Personal suitability will be a key selection factor.
About us
The department conducts research and education on the interactions between soil, plants, animals, the environment, climate, and humans in agricultural production systems. Our goal is to generate knowledge that contributes to sustainable and multifunctional production systems for food, renewable raw materials and ornamental plants, benefiting consumers, producers, and the environment.
Our research focuses on agricultural and horticultural systems in greenhouses, fields, and animal housing, taking a holistic and multidisciplinary approach. We prioritize collaborations with agricultural industries, stakeholders along the production chain, government agencies, and other societal actors.
The department comprises approximately 60 employees engaged in research, education, and knowledge transfer at undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, as well as through external collaboration. Teaching is primarily within the Agricultural- (Farm Business and Rural Management), Horticultural Engineer, Agroecology and Horticultural Science programs. The department's work spans various societal challenges within agriculture and horticulture, including sustainable land use, animal welfare, animal husbandry technology, digital technologies in plant and animal production, renewable energy systems, alternative protein sources, circular cultivation systems, and food safety.
The department houses a biosafety laboratory for research on microbial risk pathogens, as well as a field research station equipped for cropping systems research. The department has a strong foundation and ambitious goals to achieve scientific impact in Sweden and internationally; therefore, dedicated leadership will be essential for future success.
For more information about the department visit: Department of Biosystems and Technology | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp, Sweden
Form of employment:
Fixed-term leadership role (Head of Department), combined with a permanent full-time position at SLU. The appointment is for 3 years with the possibility of extension given after reconsideration.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 6 April 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Required Documents:
• A statement on leadership philosophy and reflections on past leadership experience (max two pages).
• Application must be written in English.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
