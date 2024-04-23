Manager Global Export and Trade
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we do
Volvo Cars has established a central function to manage the company's Used Cars and Remarketing operations. The team is working in close collaboration with the wider business on global matters.
Volvo Global Used Cars and Remarketing is now looking for a new Manager, Global Export and Trade Operations (E&T), who will manage the Global Used Cars Export operations, working in close collaboration with the National Sales Companies (NSC's) and various central functions. You will work in an area with significant impact on the company's short-term business as well as long-term strategies. You will report to the Head of Global Used Cars Export and Trade.
What will you do?
The Manager, Global Export and Trade Operations (E&T) has the overall operational responsibility for the current Global Export &Trade business, now in 26 countries, with the aim to increase the share of Volvo Used Cars (UC) through the Volvo network. Once implemented, the Manager, Global Export and Trade will have the overall operational responsibility for the E&T business globally (in APEC, Europe, LATAM).
A majority of your job will be to manage the weekly online international cross-border auctions and approved online methods for selling vehicles internationally, cross-border. You should expect a collaborative and fast-moving work environment where your responsibilities related to the online international cross-border auctions and sales include:
* Management of weekly international cross-border auctions and other approved online cross-border sales methods in close cooperation with the NSC's and their vendors and where retailers from different countries can bid and buy vehicles.
* Reporting of the international cross-border online sales results weekly, monthly, annually, and as required to support the overall business needs.
* Analysis of the international cross-border online sales and sales results to track success versus your KPI, to support continuous improvement of the global export and trade operations.
* Onboarding of new buying and selling countries in close cooperation with the NSC's.
* Close cooperation with the NSC's and their retailers and vendors, monitoring customer satisfaction, intervening as required, and recommending associated improvements.
* Continuous work to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Global Export and Trade.
* You will work closely to guide the new Remarketing Specialist, Global Export and Trade (E&T). The Remarketing Specialist, Global Export and Trade will support you with your global operational responsibilities for the global export and trade business.
You will also be involved with other topics within the Global Used Cars and Remarketing scope. You will collaborate with and support your teammates on Remarketing sales, Export & Trade and Remarketing Operations who will likewise support you and you will support the Head of Global Used Cars and Remarketing on other strategic topics.
Do you fit the profile?
* You are a Manager with experience from operational collaboration with managers from Volvo Car and from other companies.
* You are comfortable in working across organizational barriers to "get things done".
* You have a curiosity and capacity to learn new topics, building on a broad understanding of the core processes in automotive and solid analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Direct international experience from Used Cars/Remarketing operations.
* You have experience both from developing direct reporting team members as well as non-reporting members working towards a common goal.
* You can build a team both in terms of process, content and influence and have an analytical ability to go deep in the core issues when needed.
* You know how to leverage the team members but also enjoy working hands-on yourself.
* You have a strong integrity and an ability to take initiative on what you believe is right.
* Last but not least, we are looking for someone who - on a personal level - shares our values. Being enthusiastic, curious, collaborative, with high integrity and a pragmatic approach towards things goes a long way.
