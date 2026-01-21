Manager for Product Owners
2026-01-21
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Background
We are currently on a major digital journey, and we've already adopted an agile way of working based on the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). We're building a global team to revolutionize our digital product lifecycle management, configuration, and supply chain capabilities. As we continue to onboard new teams throughout this year, this is a unique opportunity to join us and help mature our agile culture while shaping the future of our operations.
About The Job
In the Product and Supply Chain Value Stream, we work end-to-end to ensure product information is consistent, secure, and available throughout the product lifecycle. By doing so, we enable both a holistic and detailed digital view of our supply chain - based on correct product information.
Our ambition is to shape and live a flexible, platform-driven organization with shared processes and seamless data flows. This will enable Alfa Laval to gain real-time insights into product lifecycle status, cost, availability and demand, as well as making faster, more data-driven decisions.
We build teams with the ability to operate across engineering, supply chain, sales & service and other contexts. We foster a culture of transparency, shared ownership, and continuous improvement, supported by regular alignments, collaboration, and an agile mindset.
As a manager in an agile organization, your primary focus will be to support and coach your people in their work. The team consist of senior employees that have the role of Product Owner or are working closely with that role.
The team consists of 15-20 people and you will also be a part of the Operation & Development leadership team within the Value stream.
Responsibilities:
Work with employees to create individual competence maps and development plans
Coach and mentor your employees
HR-related people process (recruiting, salary etc.)
Be a living example of the culture we want
Manage budget and resources
Manage escalations.
Be a part of the Development & Operation Leadership team for the value stream and actively work with common tasks.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who is structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture.
Collaborative and adaptable, comfortable interacting with people from all backgrounds. Comfortable not being the subject matter expert, instead focusing on driving the process with a lean-agile mindset. Curious and innovative, ready to challenge conventional thinking and grow personally and professionally as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world.
What You Know
You have a high level of initiative, drive and focus on personal development as well as strong change leadership. You are a strong communicator with good presentation skills. You have an agile background, preferably as a manager or in any other leading role.
As part of a global organization, speaking and writing English is a prerequisite.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
A relevant academic background and prior experience in a similar role, IT delivery or software development.
Experience with an agile way of working.
Experience in working as a line manager in an agile set-up.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, driving towards Positive Impact for our Planet.
For more information, please contact.
Talent Acquisition Partner, , Divya Sharma
Lead Development & Operations, Product & Supply chain value stream, , Anna Frostberg Luvö
Applications will be reviewed continuously as they come, so please send yours as soon as possible and no later than 6th February 2026.
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "77ee484e761f85c3". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9697064