Manager for Plant design backbone office
2025-02-05
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
In your work you will be part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit that is a part of Hitachi Energy's division and is located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. Hitachi Energy's developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power systems.
"We have been working with backbone for more than a decade and it is now time to take the next step in our journey how we develop and utilize our backbone solutions. As manager for this department, you will be part of the transformation journey and play an important role in the transformation."
Anders Brännvall, Manager Plant Design
How you'll make an impact
Taking an active part in developing best practice solutions (backbone) for HVDC stations.
Guiding and driving the team to make sure that we meet tomorrow's expectations by having a proactive approach in recruitment as well as competence development.
Supporting and providing strategic direction for a team of experienced engineers.
Challenging the team and thinking outside the box of old ways of working
Making sure technical solutions are implemented and aligned with processes.
Stakeholder management in order to understand future requirements as well as facilitating implementation of backbone solutions.
Your background
To successfully take on this position, you probably have experience from supporting and growing team members in an environment with continuously upcoming opportunities and challenges.
You have a solid interest in people's development as well as technical aspects.
Attentive, humble, and adaptable to different team dynamics.
Common sense
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? If you are driven to excel in a dynamic environment and deliver high-quality solutions, we want to hear from you! Welcome to apply now to join our innovative HVDC team.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Brännvall, +46 107-38 45 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
