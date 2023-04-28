Manager for Mechanical Plant Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2023-04-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The Mechanical Plant Design team in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a manager to take on the role as the leader to support and develop the individuals, the group, and the team. The Mechanical Plant Design team is part of engineering at HVDC, with the mechanical responsibilities for our HVDC Projects on a global scale.
In this role, you will be working in a global and diverse team together with managers from India, Canada, U.S, and Sweden.
You will have personnel responsibility for a team of 20-25 professionals reporting directly to you. You will be tasked with ensuring that engineering teams are adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet business needs, as well as ensuring that the company's culture and values are reflected in all employee practices and policies. Your primary objective will be to motivate and engage your team and to support them to achieve their full potential, while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
Your Responsibilities
Building and developing the team and the individuals in it by managing employee training and development initiatives, as well as providing strategic direction, leadership, and coordination of the function.
Providing insight and managing priorities for the team while ensuring activities' performance and quality goals are met during all project phases.
Taking a proactive approach and actively participate in recruiting activities.
Planning for project staffing and adjusting it according to business needs, as well as planning for both short-term and more strategic long-term changes in the team structure.
Managing employee relations, developing, and executing employee engagement initiatives to foster a sense of community among employees.
Partnering with the management team to develop, improve, and implement strategic people management initiatives and ensuring processes are in place to capture and share best practices and operational experiences.
Your Background
Experience as a people manager, or other relevant leadership experience with personnel responsibility.
Other experience in relevant area such as talent management, employee relations, human resources, team leading, company founding, start-up or scale-up, business administration, change management, process development, organizational management, staffing, business development, performance management, and/or similar.
Interest in technology and technical engineering.
Strong communication, social, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with employees and management.
Fluency in Swedish and English is a must.
The role is based in Ludvika and requires frequent presence at our office, with flexibility of hybrid working.
If you are passionate about people and how groups work together, we encourage you to apply! Last day to send in your application is 12th of April. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Tommy Holmberg, +46 730-47 68 27, tommy.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
7709260