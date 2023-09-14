Manager ESG & Sustainability, VFS
Manager ESG & Sustainability, Volvo Financial Services
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Manager, ESG & Sustainability for the Marketing and Communications department. You will report to the Director, ESG & Sustainability. The location for this role will be Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you will do
ESG & Sustainability is a critical component of the Volvo Financial Services' transforming together strategy.
The VFS ESG & Sustainability program, fully aligned with the Volvo Group Sustainability strategy, aims to influence positive change by implementing actions and initiatives engaged with our customers, business partners and colleagues. This includes the speed at which we combat climate change, the way we use the planet's limited resources and how we collaborate.
Together we are evolving, innovating, and shaping the world we want to live in by embedding our ESG & Sustainability agenda into the heart of our business strategy and core processes.
As the Manager, ESG & Sustainability you will contribute to collaborating in the VFS's program to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals - the world's agenda for a better planet.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Further develop the program and execution plan for achieving VFS Sustainability commitments
• Further Identify, summarize and share relevant focus areas from the Volvo Group and VFS markets to keep abreast of the rapidly changing ESG & Sustainability landscape and to maintain compliance
• Advocate for, and drive ownership of ESG & Sustainability data for VFS across multiple functions
• Further develop the relevant reporting process to assess VFS footprint
• Communicate and train, VFS colleagues in the ESG & Sustainability policies, directives and guidelines
• Further develop the VFS ESG & Sustainability culture and awareness
• Review and improve operational and organizational design to embed ESG & Sustainability in our core processes
• Develop risk assessment tools to identify ESG & Sustainability gaps and areas for improvement
• Work with regional and market management to support the implementation of the VFS ESG & Sustainability program
• International travel may be required
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing our new Global Hub..
Who are you?
You have:
• University degree or equivalent required
• 8+ years of experience with Volvo Financial Services or Volvo Group. (A combination of at least 5+ year external related experience and at least 3+ year with VFS or Volvo Group can also be considered)
• Strong understanding of VFS and the captive role in driving Group success
• Strong presentation and communication skills with experience in various business settings
• Knowledge and perspective on sustainability/ESG challenges
• Fluent in English and other language skills preferred
We believe the successful candidate has the passion and excitement to take on this challenge.
More specifically, you have:
• Sound knowledge of ESG and sustainability trends, by knowing current and future practices affecting financial sector
• Strong planning and analytical skills
• A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus
• Excellent presentation skills
• A drive for results, by steadfastly pushing yourself and others for results and by exceeding goals successfully.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We'll discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Don't hesitate to connect with us. Så ansöker du
