Manager Engineering - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
2024-01-25
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for Manager Engineering to join our team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
In this role, you will be part of our Manufacturing Engineering function. The team consist of specialists and engineers across a broad range of engineering disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our Lithium-Ion battery technology that will help Volvo Cars transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineers are collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, automation, mechanical, and industrial engineering. The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026.
What You Will Do
In your role as Manager Engineering, you will have a unique opportunity to form and mentor a team of skilled engineering talents within Battery Cell Process and Equipment. Together with your future team you will be part in shaping our ways of work in the Manufacturing Engineering department by interacting with other key departments to find seamless collaboration within the NOVO Energy organization.
You will have responsibility of all aspects of engineering management related to battery cell manufacturing processes. This includes designing and implementing new technologies and specialized equipment for battery manufacturing together with the help of your team.
In this role, you will be responsible for team growth working a lot with recruiting future team players, you as the leader will cover development and long-term employee satisfaction. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in facilitating cross-functional integration with relevant engineering teams to define interfaces for advanced real-time monitoring, production control, and optimization.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Mentor and support engineers through consistent feedback, navigation of challenges, and providing development opportunities to encourage technical and professional growth.
- Responsible for managing engineers and suppliers to design and deliver industrial process equipment achieving aggressive yield and rate targets against tight deadlines optimizing following factors: Quality, Capacity, CAPEX, OPEX and OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness).
- Manage projects, timelines, budget, and track progress within the teams.
- Establish and ensure compliance with standards and procedures.
Skills & requirements:
You have professional work experience of engineering leadership in fast-growing environments, particularly within the battery cell, semiconductor, electrochemical, or food and pharmaceutical industries. With your previous experience in project management, you can support and coach your future team with developing manufacturing processes.
You as a leader thrive on leading your team by building trust, and you have a genuine passion for people growth, innovation and technology. The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented and possess excellent time management skills.
The following qualifications are preferred:
- BSc. or MSc. in mechanical, chemical, industrial manufacturing engineering or equivalent.
- At least 3 years of experience working as a manager within large-scale projects.
- Excellent written and oral English communication skills.
- Experienced in managing people in multi-cultural environments.
- Competences in industrial methodologies such as value stream analysis, lean manufacturing, FMEA, design to cost etc.
- Ability to thrive under high pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
