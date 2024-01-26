Manager Driver and Operator Services
2024-01-26
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees.
Job Description
Do you want to play a significant role in the energy transition and are you enthusiastic about speeding up the transition of electrifying the North Western European car fleet? This is your chance! Vattenfall's Business unit e-Mobility is looking for a Manager Driver and Operator Services who is responsible for our strategic plans and tactical execution of services that we provide to EV drivers and Charge Point Operators across our markets .
About the position
In this position you will be working within the E-mobility Business Unit and we see you being based in Amsterdam, Berlin and/or Stockholm. We offer part-time work-from-home flexibility. Regular travels are expected. The Product Manager will report to the Manager of Digital Services - E-Mobility, based in Stockholm. This international team consist of product owners and product managers.
Together with your team, you will be owning our Charge Point Operator and EMSP strategy across our core markets (Sweden, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands). You'll be maintaining and developing our existing CPO and EMSP services to keep them stable operating.
As IT landscape owner of our e-Mobility platform and our App environments you and your team provide on par services via these channels. All charging, payment and collection processes will be designed and maintained by your team. Aligning them with the local Sales and Operation teams in our core markets. Keeping the unit on par and prepared for future markets developments like Smart Charging, communication standards and other developments are part of your responsibility.
As owner of our Central Back-Office team you'll have a shared responsibility of our on-time-billing and outstanding debt position.
As Manager Driver and Operator Services you will be responsible to set up a year plan for your team deriving from our e-Mobility strategy, translating that into a roadmap for further optimization and development of processes, systems and for our product families CPO and eMSP.
Harmonizing, standardization and optimization by continuous improvement working in an agile way will be asked. Privacy by design most be part of the teams DNA as well as an outstanding security of our systems and platforms.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Translating our CPO and EMSP vision into an overarching team roadmap with measurable goals and results (Objectives and Key Results)
Steering a multidisciplinary team, that consist of 12 direct reports and 5 indirect
Securing a stable & secured e-Mobility platform and app environments
Be in control of your financial, legal, privacy, IT and security aspects
Continuous improvement to reduce 'waist' and waiting time to improve our installation and technical support processes
Develop and maintain a training program for our Sales & Operation colleagues on the use of Asset Management
Continuous development of your team as well as your individual team members to keep knowledge, skills and team efficiency on par to avoid legging behind
Stakeholder management on different levels (business, IT, legal and management) to create support for your vision within our organisation
Main KPI's - FTx & OPEX
Your profile
As a professional you are able put your ideas into a tangible storyline, coming straight to the essence to take the right decisions and steer your team. With your entrepreneurial mindset, you are flexible, open for new ideas, solution minded, never losing side of the long-term game. This makes you capable to inspire, give guidance to your team, create buy-in and are able to find support for your vision within the organisation. You have a helicopter view, overseeing the BU's challenges, not only your teams, you understand digital sales and services.
Furthermore you meet the following criteria:
An academic degree;
At least 10 years of experience in commerce, marketing & digital
Of which at least 5 years as a Product Lead where you were managing one or more teams
Relevant knowledge of (commercial) digital developments
Knowledge of Payment & collection developments
Knowledge of Lean, KanBan, Scrum and Agile ways of working
Fluent written and verbal communication skills in English
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
Start: April
Contract end date is 31-12-2024
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager John de Jong, john.de.jong@vattenfall.nl
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) , Mikael Mukka (SEKO
We welcome your application in English no later than February 12th 2024.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
