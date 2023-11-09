Manager/ Data Analyst for our client in Gothenburg
We are looking for a Manager/ Data Analyst for our client in the automotive industry. In this interesting role you will work within circular economy analytics, planning and reporting.
The preferred candidate should possess a background in analytics and reporting, with 3-5 years of experience. Additionally, you should have some experience in project management and coordinating with stakeholders. Previous experience in management consulting would also be beneficial.
The client is seeking a skilled person to join their team and assist with data analysis and project planning. The ideal candidate should be motivated, possess knowledge in circular economy/sustainability programs, have strong interpersonal communication skills, and be able to manage their time effectively. In this position, the client would like you to work in Torslanda.
The task will involve, but is not limited to, the following:
• Calculate and measure the effects of circular economy practices for internal and external purposes. This includes supporting data analysis for various reports and ratings related to circular economy, such as the annual report, CSRD, CDP, S&P, etc.
• Monitor and optimize various data points, metrics, and key performance indicators (KPIs) related to circular economy. Provide data analytics on the impact of circular economy practices on the economy, CO2 emissions, water usage, biodiversity, and other environmental limits.
• Use circular economy modeling tools to forecast future scenarios based on updated information and shifts in the cycle plan, market trends, material data, and new initiatives.
• Assist in the development of digital solutions and a sustainability data hub.
• Maintain and enhance the central administration and documentation for circular economy management. This includes coordinating a central action list, providing proof points for communications, and reporting on progress towards objectives and key results.
Requirements
• Willing to work on the location in Torslanda.
• Must be able to speak and write English fluently.
• 3-5 years of experience in reporting and analyzing data.
• Able to effectively manage relationships with stakeholders.
• Skilled at presenting complicated data in a clear and understandable way.
• Excellent organizational skills with a focus on precision and attention to detail.
• Must be highly proficient in using MS Office applications.
Meritorious
• Ability to effectively manage projects.
• Knowledge and expertise in using software and data analysis expressions, including Power BI, SharePoint, and Dax.
• Preferred understanding of concepts and frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Taxonomy, ELV Directive, and other related reporting standards, regulations, and initiatives.
• Experience in data analytics, specifically with environmental and economic metrics.
• Previous experience in project management.
• Experienced in researching and developing circular economy practices.
Please, submit your CV in English.
Start of the assignment: 2023-11-27
End of the assignment: 2024-07-26
Deadline: 2023-11-15
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
