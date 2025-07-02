Manager Analytical Development - Chromatography
2025-07-02
Job Title: Manager Analytical Development - Chromatography
Location: Uppsala, Sweden, On-site
Job Description
Do you want to lead and set the framework for the newly implemented Analytical Development-Chromatography team within Product Science? Are you the leader to implement structured as well as open minded and positive environment? Do you want to lead experienced staff in the field of microbiology in the new team, currently in an exciting and expansive phase? Are you well organized with the ability to work with prioritizations? Then this can be the role for you, we are now hiring a Manager Analytical Development - Chromatography!
Elevate your career by joining us in a role that demands both subject-matter expertise in the field of chromatography for both medical devices and pharmaceuticals as well as leadership skills. As an integral part of the Product Science department, where you lead the Analytical Development - Chromatography team, you will be highly involved in developing new products to further expand Galderma 's portfolio.
About the role
In the role you lead the Analytical Development - Chromatography team, as a subgroup to the Analytical Development - Chemistry team your team will be mainly focused on analysis using chromatographical techniques. As manager, you build a strong team and ensure every team members wellbeing. Your responsibilities include long term strategies, daily planning and follow-up for staff, resourcing and budget for the team. Together with the experienced team you are responsible for development and validation of analytical methods, evaluation and reporting of results in current and future development projects. You ensure all work is performed in a secure way in accordance with industry standards and regulatory requirements. In addition, you are also expected to be the point of contact for other departments, functions and external partners to ensure alignment on strategy, activities and timelines for your team.
Key responsibilities as Manager Analytical Development - Chromatography
* Lead the Analytical Development - Chromatography team, ensure delivery on activities according to set objectives and project plans. Define and implement long- and short-term strategies, for staff, resources and budget.
* Implement, and follow-up, on individual development plans and yearly objectives for all team members.
* Ensure all work is performed in a safe and secure way in accordance with industry standards, guidelines and regulatory requirements.
* Ensure appropriate reporting and documentation of activities and project progression for the team. Provide technical and science-based solutions from the team to projects.
Skills & Qualifications
* Advanced education in analytical chemistry
* Competence in life-science, pharma and/or medical device product development, with focus on chemical analysis including method development and validation of chromatographical methods as well as evaluation and documentation of results on highly scientific level
* Experience from regulatory controlled work/processes (e.g. ISO 13485, 21 CFR820 or similar for drug development)
* Fluent in English and Swedish, oral and written
* Strong communication skills, providing guidance and information to internal and external stakeholders
* Ph. D. in analytical chemistry or related field is a merit
* Experience as a leader/manager within life science is a merit
What We Offer
* Competitive salary and benefits.
* Leadership development programs and career advancement opportunities.
* A collaborative and inclusive work culture.
* A chance to contribute to the global success of Galderma.
Next Step
Have we caught your interest? We welcome your application via the "Apply Now" link as soon as possible, but no later than August 15, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis during the application period and the position may be filled before the final application date. . Should you have questions about this opportunity you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Frida Wende (Manager Analytical Development - Chemistry) on phone number 076-898 11 39.
* If your profile matches the requirements, you will be invited to an initial conversation with the recruiter.
* This will be followed by an interview with the hiring manager and a peer manager
* The final step in the process will be the completion of reference checks
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do.
