Manager - Advent Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

Advent Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm2020-06-04SS&C Advent, the world's leading provider of automated solutions for investment professionals since 1983, is seeking an experienced and talented professional to become a Manager of our EMEA and APAC team members on the Advent University team. The Advent University team is a global team of individuals located in offices around the United States and abroad. This role will focus on management, development, and delivery of training on the successful use and implementation of our software to our clients and employees in EMEA, APAC and MENA. Join our award-winning team that helps to train thousands of clients as well as Advent employees.Job ResponsibilitiesDevelop training content for Advent employees and clients to promote effective use of the Advent product suite.Understand and train on the configuration and implementation steps required for the successful set-up and use of our software.Contribute to creation and maintenance of training materials, classes, and assessments delivered to internal and external clients.Assist Advent consultants by providing train-the-trainer sessions and critical feedback to improve on-site training.Manage and coach a team of 4 instructional designers and trainers to also do the above activities.Lead discussions with business partners in EMEA, APAC, and MENA to understand and meet demand for internal and external product training needs.Travel as needed to other office locations or client sites for meetings or to deliver training. Expect 20-30% travel each year.Qualifications RequirementsTen to 15 years' experience in corporate training or financial services required.Experience with Advent applications and services offerings required.Professional training/learning program(s) development and delivery skills are required.Proven ability to lead and deliver multiple major educational offerings is required.Proven ability to learn technology quickly and translate that knowledge into training.Functional understanding and practical knowledge of the financial services industry and roles within investment management firms preferred.Superior relationship management skills to foster success when collaborating with individuals or departments regarding education and training initiatives is required.Excellent written and oral communication skills, specifically an ability to engage an audience on training topics to solidify adoption of products.Exemplary organizational skills and ability to execute on strategic initiatives required.Strong facility with Microsoft Office 2010 and above applications: Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.2020-06-04Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-07-04Advent Sweden ABKungsgatan 57 A11122 STOCKHOLM5253314