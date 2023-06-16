Manager - Test Assembly and Measuring, Product Introduction Trucks
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We are looking for our new Test Assembly and Measuring Manager, Product Introduction Trucks
My name is Johan Björklund and I am the senior manager at Process Engineering and Test Assembly for Product Introductions Trucks. I am looking to hire a manager for Test Assembly and Measuring. The existing manager is moving on toward new challenges within the company.
What I look for
I am looking for you who is a leader who continuously wants to develop your strengths and leadership skills. You have a huge interest in developing people as well as the daily operations. You value transparency, and engagement and are involved in your team. You take initiatives and see them through, always with the shared process in mind.
Me as a manager
We continuously learn. We try, we succeed and sometimes we make mistakes but we always continue to learn. I am curious, want to understand, and keep myself updated on what everyone on the team does. If you need me I will be there as a sounding board. I will support you to make your own decisions and for you to lead the development in your area of expertise.
The team & work
The team consists of 14 motivated members and is a widely diverse team. They are responsible for digital and physical test assemblies, as well as measurements with a focus on product and process verification in the Product Development Process. Digitalisation is a key development area where we strive towards a simulation-driven development process.
Internal and cross-functional coordination is vital to deliver results. You will be a member of steering- and working groups within P&L and R&D e.g. within the area of test assembly, digitalisation, and technology road map.
The management team
The management team consists of four members. We work in our separate fields of responsibility and share our experiences to develop our leadership skills as well as our ways of working. We use Scania's leadership model as the base of our operations. We meet our shared goals by working closely together with all other teams within the product introduction organisation.
Your profile
You need to be fluent in both Swedish and English.
You have an academic background, preferably a Master 's or Bachelor 's degree in engineering or similar units of experience. Experience working with the product development process and previous successful leadership experience is strongly beneficial.
More information
If you have questions about your manager and how we lead or handle things as a management team, please contact Johan Björklund, johan_x.bjorklund@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and relevant transcripts. We are using tests as a part of the recruitment process, and we will conduct selections and interviews continuously during the application period. A background check may be conducted on this role. Apply through Scania.com/career as soon as possible, but at the latest 2023-06-27.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
