Manager - HR & Technical Operations
2026-01-18
About Gattyinstruments AB
GattyInstruments develops innovative respiratory measurement technologies that integrate physiological sensing and data-driven analysis to support precision approaches in chronic respiratory disease management. The company works closely with clinical and academic partners to translate research into scalable medical technology solutions. Located in Uppsala, Sweden, the company operates at the intersection of scientific research and commercial development within the digital health sector.
Role Overview
Gattyinstruments AB is seeking a versatile professional to oversee our administrative operations and human capital. The ideal candidate will manage office operations, ensure compliance with quality standards (ISO), and drive talent acquisition, leveraging their experience in managing human resources and administrative activities while also assisting with project controls activities.
Key Responsibilities
1. Project Administration & Control
Reporting & Analysis: Oversee the preparation of internal and external project reports, ensuring that client requirements are met promptly.
Project Coordination: Act as a liaison between the project management team and internal staff to identify and resolve problems in general project administration.
2. Quality Assurance & Compliance (ISO)
Audit Management: Manage and coordinate ISO audits to ensure the company maintains compliance with relevant standards and certification requirements.
System Implementation: Implement and maintain the company's Quality System requirements relative to daily responsibilities.
3. Human Resources & Talent Acquisition
Recruitment Lifecycle: Manage the complete recruitment life-cycle for technical and non-technical staff, ensuring the availability of manpower norms are met.
Onboarding & Induction: Handle induction programs for new employees.
Employee Relations: Manage employee relations and training.
Performance Management: Coordinate performance appraisals and manage payroll and time-attendance systems.
Operational Management: Manage day-to-day office operations to maintain a clean, organized, and compliant workplace
Candidate Requirements
Education:
Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) with a focus on Marketing/HR.
Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) with a background in Electronics or a related technical field is preferred.
Experience:
Proven experience in Project Supervision within asset-intensive or technical industries.
Experience liaising with major clients and international offices for inspection notifications and reporting.
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in SAP HR modules and ERP systems.
Strong capability in MS Office and report generation.
Experience drafting HR Handbooks, Organograms, and Policies.
Soft Skills:
Excellent communication skills in English.
Ability to work directly with the CEO to solve administrative bottlenecks.
To apply for the position:
The application must include:
A Cover letter mentioning your goals, why you are a fit for this role
Recent CV
Copy of your diploma and grades
