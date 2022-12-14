Manager - ERP Sales & Finance Deploy
Ab SKF / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ab SKF i Göteborg
, Markaryd
, Karlstad
, Landskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in SAP deployment projects with a high level of complexity and have an interest in IT? Passion in leading and developing a team? Do you want to be part of the journey of implementing SAP in SKF EMEA? Then this could be your next job!
Manager - ERP Sales & Finance Deploy
SKF Business transformation and Digitalization provides SAP Deploy competence and support to the SKF EMEA sales organization. This is considered as one of the biggest change journeys in our long history, and the ERP Deploy Program is a vital part of our transformation.
As we are accelerating the deployment phase, implementing of SAP to new sites, we are looking for a Sales & Finance Deploy Manager for the Sales & Finance Template deployments in EMEA.
Responsibilities:
As ERP Sales & Finance Deploy Manager, you will lead a team responsible to drive the deployment of our ERP Sales & Finance template. Furthermore, you will in this role:
Manage successful deployments and drive the Program, Transformation and Business community to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, with high quality meeting customer expectations
Support the business in new ways of working, ensure sufficient support and resources to operate a 'business as usual' state
Coordinate communication with all areas of the enterprise that impacts the scope, budget, risk, and resources of the work effort being managed
Create stakeholder analysis, ensure business requirements are documented and planned, validate and execute project- and communication plans
Manage project go-live acceptance criteria and ensure handover to production (based on hyper-care exit criteria)
Ensure knowledge and experiences are captured to be used in further releases/projects, and leads lessons learned after implementation phase
We expect you to have:
Good knowledge of complex corporate industrial organizations, a proven track-record of cross-functional projects of medium to high complexity
Several years of experience in SAP Projects, hand on experience in SAP, good understanding of SAP modules
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills, with proven success in coaching and developing team members
Agile mind-set with deep knowledge of Agile Project methods and principles
Strong communication skills with fluency in English
Additional information:
This position is located at Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will be expected to travel occasionally.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact Danijel Sjogren, Recruitment Expert, at +46 31 337 64 97 or danijel.sjogren@skf.com
.
How to apply
If you are interested and meet the above requirements, please submit your application via our recruitment tool with CV and cover letter (in English), no later than December 23, 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7259585