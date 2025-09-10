Manager - Control & Protection Commissioning
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-09-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Join our HVDC R&D team at Hitachi Energy and take a leading role in shaping the future of energy transmission. We are looking for a Senior R&D Team Leader - HVDC Control Systems & Dynamic Performance to provide strategic direction and drive innovation in control systems and power electronics for next-generation HVDC technologies.
How You Will Make an Impact
Lead and coordinate engineering activities to ensure scope, quality, and on-time delivery.
Identify outsourcing needs and manage engineering resource capacity.
Develop priorities and ensure performance goals are met across project phases.
Support operational capacity building through effective people management strategies.
Define and implement processes and tools aligned with business strategy.
Capture and share best practices to drive continuous improvement.
Your Background
PhD or MSc in Power Systems, Electrical Machines and Drives, or Power Electronics Control.
5+ years of experience in HVDC or FACTS technologies.
Strong expertise in MMC topologies and HVDC control systems.
Proficiency in MATLAB, PSCAD/EMTDC, EMTP-RV, and ideally Modelica, RTDS, Python, C/C++.
Experience in small-signal stability analysis and dynamic performance evaluation.
Collaborative mindset with strong organizational and problem-solving skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Vasileios Sotiriou, vasileios sotiriou@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Malin Johansson, malin.johansson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9502345