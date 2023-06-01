Management Trainee
About Validio
Validio is a Deep Data Observability company on a mission to eliminate bad data. Our platform monitors and validates data in motion and data at rest across organizations' data pipelines. From startups to multi-billion dollar unicorns, Validio is used by data leaders of all sizes.
We believe that you shouldn't have to be an AirBnB, Uber, or Netflix in order to have advanced ML-based data quality technology in place. We also believe that modern data teams and data engineers get better return on investment by spending their time on other business-critical tasks rather than building and maintaining their own data quality infrastructure.
Here, you will work with a senior team of data- and engineering professionals with backgrounds from renowned research institutions, leading startups, and established tech companies including Stanford, McKinsey, Google, and Harvard. Named as one of the hottest start-ups in Stockholm by publications such as Wired, Validio is gearing up for expansion, and now you can be part of our journey!
About the role
We are looking for a Management Trainee to support and work as a right-hand to our CEO Patrik. This role requires attention to detail, proven organizational skills, and the ability to meet tight deadlines while juggling multiple critical requests. Your main objective is to increase the overall effectiveness of the CEO. You will be able to lead and manage your own work with relative autonomy and work in a fast and innovative environment within tech.
This is a role that will evolve over time and you together with the CEO will have a big impact in shaping it
Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
Act as the point of contact among our board members, executives, employees and other key stakeholders for the CEO.
Calendar management and managing information flow in a timely and accurate manner.
Manage travel and accommodation arrangements when required
Prepare information, presentations and reports for meetings ahead of time and create communication drafts on behalf of the CEO
Experienced user of Microsoft office: PowerPoint, Word, Excel and the Google Suite: Gmail, G-drive etc
Manage correspondence and liaise with various departments and external parties.
Manage the top company-wide meetings & internal cross-functional projects
Manage expenses, receipts and agreements
Help the CEO procure services from suppliers (including for example office space, office cleaning providers, etc.)
We believe that you are /have
An ambitious, promising and quick learning individual
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Outstanding organizational skills and time management skills.
You are very comfortable with getting instructions from others and executing them with little friction or supervision
You are always willing to listen and learn from others
A team player who knows and enjoys working as a support function to others.
Your spoken and written English skills are excellent. (Speaking and writing in Swedish is a bonus).
At Validio we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace and believe that different experiences are necessary for our growth as a company. We understand that great talent can come from anywhere and we encourage all who are excited about eliminating bad data to apply - regardless of your experience in listed areas!
Here you'll find a hybrid working style, which for us means that you can choose if you want to come into our beautiful office or if you'd rather work remotely from home. We are all located in Sweden and we support your relocation here to join us if not here already! You can read more about our benefits on our career page and culture here. Lastly, we offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing and with a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
