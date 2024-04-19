Manufacturing engineer within the automotive industry!
2024-04-19
Join us in our mission to revolutionize manufacturing engineering! We're seeking a Mechanical Engineer to join a dynamic team within the Commodity Body & Paint department. As a key player in global car programs, you'll spearhead the development of cutting-edge production systems, ensuring top-notch quality, efficiency, and sustainability. If you're ready to make your mark on the automotive industry and drive innovation forward, apply now and be part of our journey towards excellence!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now helping our client to find their new Mechanical engineer for the deparment Commodity Body & Paint. The department serves as a vital segment within the Manufacturing Engineering domain, specializing in the development and deployment of robust, adaptable, and high-quality production systems within Body shop plants. Operating within a cross-functional and project-driven framework, our mission is to provide unwavering support to all Production Plants and car programs on a global scale.
As a Manufacturing Engineer specializing in Body production, your role encompasses working on the entire Car program, from its early stages to its implementation in the plant(s). You'll be a member of a team focused on specific engineering aspects and will play a role in preparing and introducing products and manufacturing processes worldwide, whether they're manual or automated. Your responsibility will be to ensure that product and process solutions are effective across different functions within the Manufacturing Engineering organization. This is vital for meeting manufacturing requirements and achieving key performance indicators like quality, line balancing, cost efficiency, environmental impact, and flexibility. In addition to managing project deliverables, you'll also contribute to developing methods and tools for the next generation of production lines.
In addition to your project-related duties, you'll actively contribute to the advancement of methodologies and tools tailored for the next generation of production lines. This dual focus on immediate project delivery and long-term process enhancement underscores your crucial role in driving continuous improvement within the manufacturing ecosystem.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have completed bachelor's education within Production or Mechanical Engineering
• You who have good practical and theoretical knowledge about development of new manual and automatic automotive manufacturing systems
• You who have experience and knowledge about working with 3D Manufacturing software
• You who are fluent in english, written and spoken due to the global organisation set up
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in Teamcenter and Process Simulate
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Curious
• Cooperative
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
