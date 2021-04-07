Management Assistant Volvo Cars Plant Manager Olofström - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Administratörsjobb i Göteborg
Management Assistant Volvo Cars Plant Manager Olofström
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. We are developing new technologies to lead in safety, autonomous driving and electrification. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Volvo Cars in Olofström strive to be the best Stamping Partner in the world and we are looking for an experienced management assistant who will provide excellent support to our Plant Manager Mikael Vessin at Volvo Cars in Olofström and to parts of the management team when needed. If you want to grow together with talented people who are creating a new automotive future, we have a job for you.
What you will do
Within this role you will provide comprehensive and proactive administrative support to the Plant Manager and act as an interface between internal and external business relations through handling of manager's e-mails, calendar coordination, prioritization, preparation and coordination of meetings, agendas, minutes and other similar administrative tasks.
You will be a part of the Volvo Cars Olofström Management team.
Do you fit the profile?
We think you have previous experience as an Administrative Assistant or similar as well as the ability to take own initiatives both in daily work and to further develop the role. Your skill set would provide excellent planning and organizing skills and able to work independently. Along with great communication skills you would be fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
Proficient computer skills are necessary to navigate within administrative systems, such as;
* Experienced user of Microsoft products (PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook)
* Travel & Reimbursement System aswell as Time reporting systems.
* SharePoint, Teams etc.
The personal qualities that you will bring to this position is being curious as well as being a service minded individual. You would have high integrity and professionalism as well as your execution of tasks should be accurate and precise. It's highly important and affective to have a pro-active approach towards assignments. It is equally important to enjoy a high paced environment and to have the ability to sometimes work under time pressure.
How to learn more and apply
Please apply before the April 21, 2021 and note that we recruit continuously and therefore encourage you to apply as soon as possible and we do not accept any applications via e-mail due to GDPR. If you have further questions about the position, please contact HR Director Anneli Lindberg at anneli.lindberg@volvocars.com, and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact recruiter David Thalin at david.thalin@volvocars.com.
2021-04-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Volvo Personvagnar AB
5677254
