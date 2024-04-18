Management Assistant for Wind
Vattenfall AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Solna
2024-04-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21 000 people mostly in our core markets in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future?
We are offering an exciting opportunity as Management Assistant to be an important part in paving the way for Vattenfall and its customers and partners towards fossil freedom!
As Management Assistant you will be an integral part of Operational Readiness and Excellence team, as well as Commercial and Asset Management team. You will be supporting the two Heads of and their management teams through daily coordination and administrative activities.
Join our journey towards Fossil Freedom!
You will be part of Offshore Wind Generation, which is fully accountable for the asset performance of Vattenfall's offshore wind farms. This includes operating the wind farms through optimization of revenues in relation to the power market and maintaining the wind farms in a healthy, safe, sustainable and cost-efficient way to ensure best availability and full compliance with requirements.
The clear vision is to be generating offshore wind electricity at market-leading performance levels, creating value for Vattenfall and its partners. Generation will make this happen through strong collaboration with key stakeholders, such as Asset Value Management & Partnering and Engineering.
Travelling to other Vattenfall locations on average twice a month is to be expected.
What will you do?
As Management Assistant you will set up meetings and workshops, prepare presentations and ensure general coordination of activities for the management teams.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Calendar handling
Travel arrangements
Prepare presentations
Coordinate internal and external meetings (including steercos) and conferences
Communication, monthly newsletters, and Viva Engage posts
Preparation of Business Reviews and other follow-ups
Key user of the Share Point site for the two teams
Prepare agendas, take meeting minutes
Onboarding of new employees
Everyday ad hoc tasks and action/decision list
Qualifications
We believe you will succeed in this role if you...
You are independent, have a high degree of self-motivation and can adapt quickly to new and challenging situations. You have the ability to plan and prioritize your work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals. You possess excellent interpersonal skills and can build partnerships to work effectively and support others in meeting shared objectives. You anticipate and balance the needs of multiple stakeholders. You are an excellent communicator who is able to listen, bring a message across clearly, retrieve the information needed and adapt to their audience.
As our new Management Assistant you should have a passion for sustainability and structured way of working. You are service-minded and a team player with an open and honest mind-set, who actively engages people by asking, sharing, helping or asking for help.
Furthermore, you have:
Solid experience and track record as a management assistant
Experience from similar work tasks and a strong administrative skill set
Good knowledge in the MS office package, experience with SAP is a plus
Strong communication skills and fluency in English
Location
Stockholm in Sweden, or Kolding or Copenhagen in Denmark are the preferred work locations.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
For more information about the position please contact Marcus Klingevik, +46 76 78 99 944.
For more information about the recruitment process, contact Catalina Roa Rodriguez, +46 70 00 26 802.
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website due to GDPR.
Last day to apply is 5th May. Interviews will take place after the last application day has passed.
Trade union representatives in Sweden
Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Rebecka Hedsell (SEKO). To contact the representatives, please call Vattenfall's switchboard, +46 0 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall and may be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classified the final candidates might be subject to a security vetting process, according to Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8621837