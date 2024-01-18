Management Assistant, Epiroc Technology & Innovation
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Management Assistant, Epiroc Technology & Innovation
We are seeking a Management Assistant for the Chief Technology Officer and the Management team of the Epiroc Technology & Innovation Division of Epiroc ("TIN"). This is an excellent opportunity for a highly service-minded individual who enjoys working both independently and as part of a team. The role is well-suited for those who thrive in positions with numerous contact points in a large organization and requires a high level of confidentiality.
We welcome your application!
Join Us
Our organization is a technology intense entity including the R&D, automation and IT activities within the Epiroc Group. You will be a central player in the exciting agile, customer centric transformation journey the organization is going through.
Your mission
As a Management Assistant, your specific mission is to provide business-minded, proactive, professional, and efficient administrative support to the Chief Technology Officer and the TIN divisional management team. Your goal is to enable us to be as productive and effective as possible in our work.
Your responsibilities
This role encompasses a diverse range of tasks, requiring service-orientation, flexibility, and the ability to work independently. For the right candidate, the position presents varied challenges in a dynamic, and multicultural environment. You will maintain our office and administration at a highly professional level, supporting our daily operations.
Additionally, you will assist the management team with travel management and, from time to time, plan and execute events initiated by the division and support various Group activities. Coordinating visits and meetings with business representatives and other stakeholders in Örebro and Stockholm, is also part of your responsibilities. You will aid the management team in ensuring efficiency in meeting structure and assist with decision logs, minutes, and other documentation necessary for our daily operations.
General administrative tasks:
• Calendar management, meeting scheduling, and expense reporting, primarily for the Chief Technology Officer.
• Overseeing the TIN organization's administrative routines, evaluating the workflow, and adapting processes and resources to meet the organization's needs.
• Planning and participating in leadership meetings, team meetings, and similar engagements.
• Preparing correspondence, reports, and presentations for larger forums.
• Preparing and filing documents with authorities.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 16 February 2024.
For questions about the position contact: Katarina Nilsson, Vice President, People & Culture, Communication & SHEQ, katarina.nilsson@epiroc.com
, or Recruitment Specialist: Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your background and qualifications
We believe that you have 3+ years of work experience as an Executive Assistant or in a similar role. Excellent writing and communication skills in both Swedish and English are essential, and familiarity with Microsoft Office, office gadgets, and applications is expected. Experience in project work and from internal communications is considered an advantage.
Personality requirements
Your energy is high, and you possess social skills along with the ability to prioritize what is most urgent and important. As a person, you are positive, motivated, detail-oriented, and have an organized way of working. Additionally, you are resourceful, innovative, and committed, with high integrity and a deep understanding of confidentiality. We also appreciate your ability to thrive with a flexible schedule, work in a fast-paced environment, and your interest in new technology. Ersättning
