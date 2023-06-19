Managed Service Engineer
2023-06-19
We are Sinch. With presence in more than 60 countries, we're a growing global organization that helps outstanding companies engage with customers on their mobile phones. And whether you know us or not, you've used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
The Essence of the Role
In this position, you will be working in a DevOps team responsible for delivering the Sentinel solution & services. The position requires the right blend of technical depth, experience, leadership and process awareness to handle the day-to-day responsibilities.
The Sentinel Solution is based on an A2P traffic emulator and analyzer running on a wide number of Mobile Network Operators. The server part is Java based running in AWS and the network probes are running on Android OS.
DevOps Team consists of Developers and Operations Engineers handling development, operations & maintenance of the end to end solution.
Main responsibilities
Daily Operation & Maintenance of the Solution.
Contribute to the CI/CD pipeline.
Ensure high availability and service within agreed SLAs.
Ability to engage internal and external customers, develop relationships, and tackle problems.
Provide input for process improvements.
Normal working hours are weekdays, but the role includes that you are available outside normal office hours in case of major emergencies on systems where your expertise are required.
To excel in the role, it is important that the candidates have a business mind and see the benefits of business for both the company and its customers.
We require:
Strong analytical skills.
At least 4 years of experience from technical roles within the Telecom / IT industry.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Scripting capabilities.
We believe:
That you have following personal and professional characteristics:
Takes initiative and makes carefully considered decisions.
Technical- and solution oriented.
Comfortable and experienced in multitasking.
Well-organized.
Comfortable and positive towards working in a constantly evolving world.
A recognized ability to excel and go above and beyond.
Our expert teams are built from some of the most experienced in the industry. We employ people from all over the world, from all walks of life and from all backgrounds. You will ideally be based in our Kalmar office. We work together, feeding on our diversity to make us stronger, and we encourage each other to be the best we can be. Innovation drives us, and we challenge ourselves every day. Get in touch and join us on our journey!
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
