Maintenance Technician
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Maintenance Technician to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
You will be working intimately with operators, technicians and other production personnel.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Carry out planned and preventative maintenance of production dies, Tooling, jigs and fixtures.
Modification of trial and prototype dies and tooling.
Attend breakdowns to diagnose tooling related concerns and figure out root causes.
Suggest tooling improvements to engineering and design teams.
Help with delivery of departmental objectives and improvement activities.
Comprehensive documentation of all work activities carried out.
Adherence to all company procedures and processes.
Maintain high shop safety, quality and 5 s standards.
Attend role specific training as required.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, structured, curious and eager to learn. We are looking for you who is a team-player, innovative and has a natural can do attitude. We see that you like to communicate with others, that you have good interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic and dependability.
In you role, you will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and also see the results of your work. You will be a vital member of the maintenance team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of Energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is as soon as possible.
Skills & Requirements
Must have completed a recognised Apprenticeship, attended Technical /trade school and hold a qualification of Tool maker, Die maintenance technician, mechanical craftsman or similar.
Strong background in maintenance of Press tools, stamping dies, injection moulding or similar Tooling.
Must be able to read complex assembly and part drawings.
Fluency in English.
Good understanding of tolerancing and limits and fits and be able to demonstrate competence.
Good hand skills and familiar with working to tight tolerances.
Ability to follow operating procedures, process instructions and operate HMI screens on facilities.
PC literate and can demonstrate basic use of Microsoft office tools.
Desirable - Aviation or medical industry background. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715) Jobbnummer
8173242