Maintenance Service Technician Mechatronic (CNC)
Metallfabriken Ljunghäll AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Vimmerby Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Vimmerby
2025-08-26
, Hultsfred
, Ydre
, Kinda
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Metallfabriken Ljunghäll AB i Vimmerby
Are you passionate about mechatronics and maintenance? Do you want to work in a dynamic, high-tech environment? Metallfabriken Ljunghäll is looking for two experienced Maintenance Service Technicians to join our team and help keep our production running at peak performance.
About Us
Ljunghäll is owned by the Italian company Gnutti Carlo S.p.A., and together we form a global player with over 4,000 employees across Sweden, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Austria, India, China, the USA, and Canada.
Ljunghäll specializes in aluminum die casting for the automotive industry and is the leading company in its niche in Northern Europe.
Our parent company, Gnutti Carlo, is a world leader in the development and supply of high-performance valve train and fuel injection components for construction, agricultural, marine, generator, and transportation engines.
Your Role
As a Maintenance Service Technician Mechatronic, you will:
Perform preventive maintenance on CNC machines, robots, conveyors, washing plants, and leakage testers.
Handle deferred maintenance tasks to ensure optimal equipment functionality.
Work in shifts (morning and afternoon) to cover maintenance needs.
What We're Looking For
Proven experience in mechatronics and maintenance services.
Strong knowledge of CNC machines, robots, conveyors, washing plants, and leakage testers.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks efficiently.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills with attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Language skills: English or Swedish.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a leading manufacturing company with cutting-edge technology.
Work in a collaborative and supportive team environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Metallfabriken Ljunghäll AB
(org.nr 556218-2880), https://ljunghall.com/
N.Storgatan 41 (visa karta
)
598 71 SÖDRA VI Arbetsplats
Ljunghäll AB Jobbnummer
9477033