Maintenance Reliability Engineer to Nynas!
2024-03-26
Are you an experienced Maintenance Reliability Engineer looking for a challenging and rewarding role? Then this could be the right opportunity for you! We are looking for a driven and motivated individual to help Nynas improve the reliability of their refinery. You will play a key part in this position and also have the opportunity to work with a team of talented professionals and make a real difference. If you are ready to take on a new challenge and make a positive impact, we encourage you to apply for this role today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nynas is a different kind of oil company. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world.
As a Maintenance Reliability Engineer, you will be a member of their maintenance reliability team at the NHN Refinery. You will be responsible for driving and supporting maintenance reliability initiatives, which include establishing a reliability-centric maintenance program, continuously improving refinery reliability and reducing maintenance-related production losses and maintenance costs. You will report to the Maintenance Reliability Manager.
This is a consultant assignment, where you will be employed at Academic Work and work as a consultant at Nynas full-time. The ambition is for the collaboration to be long-term. Read more about what it means to be a consultant here.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Prepare for meetings by analyzing data and extracting relevant information.
• Present data and findings to team members during routine and weekly meetings.
• Facilitate root cause analysis.
• Work with maintenance personnel such as maintenance-, operations-, process-, and engineering team to implement corrective actions.
• Track progress and maintain records.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in mechanical or electrical instrumentation or reliability engineering.
• 2-3 years experience in Reliability maintenance from process industry, where you have a good understanding of facility maintenance and manufacturing.
• Has good knowledge of Excel - where you can produce tables and graphs to be able to present it further.
• Communicate fluently in English in both speech and writing as daily documentation and communication is in English.
• Is a Swedish citizen or has a valid work permit, and has the opportunity to work from the refinery in Nynäshamn full-time, Monday - Friday.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience with BI tools.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
We see that you who are applying for the position also describe yourself as a strong problem solver, where you work proactively and have excellent communication skills. You have great motivation while being patient and supportive. We also see that you take initiative to drive the work forward where you have the ability to come up with your own suggestions and ideas.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
