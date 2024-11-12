Maintenance Manager
2024-11-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
The mechanical maintenance manager is responsible for establishing and developing a strong safety culture throughout the organization. The manager will be planning maintenance actions and leading a team of technicians.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the development and implementation of maintenance strategies, activity plans, schedules, and preventive maintenance programs to ensure optimal equipment performance.
Build, establish and develop a robust safety culture across the organization. Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment by actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Lead the team of engineers and technicians, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure high-performance and safety.
Responsible for the execution of mechanical projects, including upgrades and installations.
Oversee and manage the mechanical systems and technology to ensure they operate efficiently and adhere to regulations.
Maintain accurate records of work orders, inventory, and equipment maintenance, and provide regular reports to the operations management.
Manage suppliers and contractors in own responsible area.
Manage the department's budget.
Foster an innovative and inclusive organizational culture with a focus on continuous improvements and cross-functional collaboration.
Qualifications:
Relevant degree in engineering or relevant industry experience.
Extensive experience in maintenance management.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the mechanical field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Proficiency in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc.
Familiarity with relevant industry regulations and standards.
Strong leadership skills to manage and develop teams.
Strong leadership skills to manage and develop teams.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered an advantage.
