Maintenance Lead
As a Maintenance Lead, you'll play a vital role in ensuring the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the Hydrogen Plant. Leading a team of skilled technicians and contractors, you'll provide technical guidance, oversee maintenance activities, and collaborate closely with operations to minimize downtime and keep everything running smoothly.
Responsibilities:
Oversee Maintenance - Develop and manage preventive and corrective maintenance for all plant equipment, ensuring reliability and efficiency.
Optimize Scheduling - Align maintenance activities with production needs to minimize downtime and maximize plant performance.
Ensure Safety & Compliance - Enforce safety protocols, conduct risk assessments, and oversee LOTO and PTW procedures.
Resource & Team Management - Allocate resources, supervise technicians, and coordinate with planners, vendors, and contractors.
Monitor & Improve Performance - Analyze equipment data, troubleshoot issues, manage maintenance records, and support reliability initiatives.
Manage Equipment Repairs - Oversee the replacement and repair of rotating equipment, compressors, piping, and other mechanical components.
Supervise Mechanical Work - Ensure quality and safety in all mechanical tasks performed by Stegra personnel and contractors.
Qualifications:
A diploma or bachelor's degree in mechanical, electrical, or industrial engineering (or extensive hands-on experience in maintenance).
5+ years of experience in industrial maintenance, including at least 2 years in a leadership role.
Strong knowledge of maintenance best practices, equipment reliability, and asset management.
Familiarity with rotating equipment, instrumentation, and process safety management.
Proficiency in CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management Systems) to track and optimize maintenance activities.
