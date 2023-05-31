Maintenance Engineer
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as consultant within Maintenance. At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering, Management and IT.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
About the position
As an Maintenance Engineer, you work with proactive, long-term solutions that increase operational reliability. You will continuously work with the development of the clients service operations, both theoretically and practically.
We are searching for you who get energy from a fast work pace where you manage several contacts and processes in parallel. You will also be responsible for producing regular analyzes within your area and are expected to be able to assist with technical area knowledge and input in the development of maintenance.
Responsibilities
• Actively participate in the department's security work with, among other things, Incident reporting and risk assessments
• Being responsible for the process - reliable maintenance
• Conduct an RCM (Reliability Centered Maintenance) FMEA analysis on selected machines with facts from the maintenance system and information from production personnel.
• For selected machines, update existing preventive maintenance programs for operator maintenance and specialist maintenance using the results of the FMEA analysis.
• For selected machines, update the need for spare parts using the results from the FMEA analysis
• Produce statistics and update key figures to measure the effectiveness of UH operations
• Analyze maintenance-related disturbances through RCA (Root cause analysis) and initiate improvements to reduce the number of disturbances
• Participate in remodeling projects in order to take care of maintenance aspects
• Be part of the project group for new investments in machines to share maintenance aspects with the project. Updating the facility structure/spare parts structure for selected technical facilities and when investing in new equipment in collaboration with other departments. As well as ensuring that the facility is documented to the required extent
• To participate in and drive improvement activities within production maintenance
Your profile
To be successful in this role, you should be a responsible and self-motivated person who is happy to see improvements and new opportunities. You are meticulous and passionate about new assignments, as well as a role model when it comes to safety. You are responsive and have the ability to work both independently and in a group. You are a distinct team player who contributes to maintaining our good climate and cooperation both within the department as well as in the rest of the organization. You are communicative and confident in carrying out presentations in Swedish and English.
In addition to the above, you should have the following experience:
• Technical education or similar work experience is advantageous
• Good knowledge of Office programs
• Fluent in Swedish and English, in speech and writing
At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering, Management and IT.
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
