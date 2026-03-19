Maintenance Engineer - Lithography
Silex Microsystems AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2026-03-19
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As part of building our new Maintenance Engineering organization, we are expanding our team with several Maintenance Engineers-this role focused on our Lithography Area. This is a key position where you will take ownership of critical equipment performance, drive strategic improvements, and play a central role in maximizing uptime in one of the most advanced areas of our production.
Read more about Silex here.
The team and the area
You will be part of a Maintenance Engineering team of seven engineers, led by our Maintenance Manager. The Lithography area is central to transferring intricate designs onto substrates using advanced UV exposure equipment-an essential step in the fabrication of all our products. Working closely with the Lithography team, you will collaborate with fourteen skilled engineers and technicians. Together, you will take ownership of the lithography equipment and processes, continuously monitoring performance and driving improvements.
About the role
As a Maintenance Engineer, your main responsibility will be to improve equipment uptime within the Lithography area. A key part of this is developing how we collect and use equipment data, as well as defining relevant KPIs and SPC methods related to uptime.
You will also standardize work routines and support service technicians in adopting a consistent and structured way of working. As we continue to expand, new equipment is constantly being purchased and installed-you will play an active role in supplier discussions as well as in collaboration with the Area Manager and Process Engineers.
In this role, you will:
Perform maintenance activities, including documentation and continuous improvement of maintenance routines.
Define and implement KPIs and SPCs for equipment performance.
Coordinate with equipment vendors to plan service interventions.
Drive improvements in equipment uptime.
Lead root cause analysis together with the service team and document findings.
Support the facility team with installations, modifications, and upgrades of existing tools.
Ensure safety in all maintenance-related activities within the area.
Drive improvement projects locally and contribute to cross-functional initiatives.
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in engineering, specializing in Mechanical, Electrical, Applied Physics, Materials Science, or a related field.
At least three years of industry experience, including a minimum of one year working with lithography tools.
Strong problem-solving skills and a data-driven mindset.
A willingness and ability to learn and develop new skills.
The ability to take ownership and drive projects to completion in a structured way.
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with relevant stakeholders.
At least a basic understanding of written Swedish, along with a willingness to further develop this skill if not already fluent.
What we offer you
The chance to work closely with fantastic colleagues.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in MEMS.
To be part of a leading company driving technology development in the industry.
Strong knowledge exchange with the world's foremost experts in process integration and process development of MEMS.
About Silex
Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS is present in nearly all modern technology, from personal gadgets to automotive electronics, medical monitoring and testing equipment, and thermal management systems. With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, support staff, specialists, and more, Silex brings the ideas and concepts of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life.
The recruitment process
We have an ongoing recruitment process and therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test as well as reference checks. Additionally, we will conduct a background check and drug test prior to employment, and as an employer, we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7426443-1903151". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silex.teamtailor.com
Bruttovägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 43 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9808356