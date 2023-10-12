Maintenance Coordinator
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking to appoint a Maintenance Coordinator to join our Operations Division. The Operations Division is one of the four divisions of the Operations and Infrastructure Directorate (OID), and consists of Control Room Operations Group, Infrastructure Operations and Maintenance Group and Work Coordination and Planning functional unit. Broadly, the purpose of the Operations Division is to provide operation of the ESS neutron source and related technical infrastructure. This involves overseeing and coordinating maintenance of all systems relevant to neutron production - both during normal operating periods and during planned shutdowns.
As our next Maintenance Coordinator, you will be responsible for the daily on-site coordination of all planned works. This will include maintenance, repair and intervention, for example, in our operational systems. This shall be done in collaboration with the main control room. The role will therefore involve a wide range of tasks, including (but not limited to) daily communication of important information regarding safety, security and operational rules relevant to particular area/work; daily interactions with work leads in order to understand needs; assisting in obtaining required support to safely and efficiently perform work and coordinating some central services.
Safety is a high priority for this role, and you will need to continuously propose improvements to increase work safety and efficiency, participate in regular safety rounds and assist area responsible in follow-ups and ensure that TIAs are followed up quickly, appropriately and correctly.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Operations Division, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to get stuck in from day one.
For this role, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. This means that we expect you to have a Master's degree in civil engineering, particle physics or a very closely related field. Relevant work experience in a similar role is in a similar accelerator or big science facility is essential for this position. Prior experience of coordinating multiple, complex projects with competing deadlines - as well as being able to lead and delegate to people is a prerequisite for this role.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-38429 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
