Maintenance Controller
2023-10-16
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
SAS Technical Operations is looking for a Maintenance Controller
SAS Technical Operations, CAMO is a team of 100 people accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet. We perform a wide variety of tasks including negotiating and managing supplier contracts, engineering, planning and controlling aircraft maintenance.
SAS Maintenance Control is a key function within CAMO and part of Operational Control Center (OCC). The purpose and main responsibilities of SAS Maintenance Operation Control (MO-C) is always to monitor and ensure the operational airworthiness of our Aircraft fleet on a shift roster covering 24/7/365.
Our role is, together with other stakeholders, to ensure technical reliability, efficiency and control and by that minimizing aircraft unscheduled down time, impacting flight operation.
Purpose
We are looking for a Maintenance Controller to join our team
Maintenance controller on duty is always ultimately responsible to ensure the technical airworthiness of all operating SAS aircrafts. We are the decision maker as operator for maintenance tasks and how thew should be prioritized and performed.
Key Responsibilities
* Be first point of contact for SAS Operation to align and adjust SAS flight program and maintenance needs.
* Secure that all required maintenance is performed within the maintenance intervals applicable and within the scope of monitoring, in an efficient and cost-effective way.
* Secure that only qualified personnel and maintenance contractors- and maintenance providers, are used for fault rectification on SAS aircraft.
* Be responsible for AOG coordination and handling within the SAS fleet. Aspects such as safety, economics and efficiency must be taken into account.
* Be responsible for deferred defect control and handling.
* Be responsible for flight and maintenance restrictions control and handling.
* Handle various mandatory documents according regulation requirements.
* Be responsible for aircraft recovery preparedness and recovery execution.
Who are you?:
You are an excellent communicator with sharp judgment skills in a fast changing and dynamic environment. Furthermore, you are result driven and motivated by solving challenging situations. You possess good overview of business processes and have the ability to prioritize and make decisions within the scope of mandate. The role requires analytical- and problem skills. We need you to be a motivator and team player and be able to work under high pressure.
Qualifications
* At least 5 years' experience as licensed aircraft engineer (B1/B2), maintenance supervisory, a background as Aircraft Technician/engineering degree on for SAS relevant aircraft types.
* Leader experience relevant for the role.
* Documented experience of working with aircraft maintenance in relation to operation.
* In depth knowledge of civil aviation regulation EASA Part M and Part 145
* Excellent understanding of the aircraft maintenance processes
* Fluent knowledge in English and Scandinavian language, both in speaking and writing
* Experience from compact organizations and skills in cross functional work interface
* Good knowledge and experience with AMOS and supported Maintenance surveillance systems
Other of Importance
* To be eligable for this position you need to have a EU Work Permit
* Start: as soon as possible
* Deadline for application is November 5th, but applications will be processed continously and the position might be filled prior to the deadline
For questions regarding the recruitment please contact hiring manager, Chris Stark, at chris.stark@sas.se
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Working at SAS
Benefits of working with us in SAS include attractive travel possibilities, free gym access, and a good pension scheme. A relocation package is available for international recruits and we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international fast-paced working environment. SAS is dedicated to the continuous development of its employees. The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden at our head office Frösundavik. Frösundavik is a great place to work with access to a gym, restaurant, café and a variety of services to make your life easier. It's located in a green area of Solna and close to Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. There's a non-stop bus connection from the Central Station to Frösunda, commuter trains to/from Solna Station, and a good network of cycle paths. Ersättning
