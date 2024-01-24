Main Control Room Operator
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to recruit more operators for our Main Control Room. The Operations Group is responsible for ensuring a well-organized and safe operation of the ESS neutron source by controlling and monitoring the facility from the main control room.
This is a truly interesting and diverse role that would see you being an integral part of the team which drives the world's most powerful accelerator based neutron source. In terms of your day-to-day work, you will be part of a team of shift workers based in our main control room. Together, the team will monitor the complex systems required to generate the neutron beam safely, ensure that the logbook for the shift is kept, perform accelerator tunnel search procedure as required, manage the keys to the personnel safety systems, work with technical systems groups and contribute to the development of the operations instructions, procedures and training and develop deep knowledge about the accelerator subsystems.
You will also have the opportunity to get involved in other technical and non-technical projects as necessary, and you will also act as a point of contact for questions concerning safety (radiological or conventional) when on shift.
ESS is a user facility and it will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Therefore, working outside normal working hours is to be expected.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Operations Division, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to get your hands dirty.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, this means that you will have a Technical degree (or equivalent) in either Physics, Engineering or Computer Science as well as basic knowledge of particle accelerator and supporting infrastructure systems. Prior experience of working at an accelerator facility is highly desirable.
Our ideal candidate will have worked in a similar control room environment and followed a 24/7 shift pattern before. Software development skills (e.g. Python, C/C++, Java, etc.) are desirable and if you have prior experience of working with EPICS, this would be an advantage.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need someone who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English, so don't worry if you don't speak any Swedish. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique "big science" project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
The position is permanent with six-month initial probation period and you will be based at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-26168 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
